SC to receive $3M grant for tourism economic recovery

“This investment comes at a crucial time to help South Carolina’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “EDA is pleased to invest this CARES Act funding to support the state’s Tourism Recovery Marketing Plan, which will increase consumer engagement and help the recovery of visitation, visitor spending and other unprecedented challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.”