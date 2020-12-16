S.C. education leaders create complaint form for schools not following COVID-19 guidelines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State education leaders have created an online form encouraging students, families and educators to report instances where COVID-19 protocols are not followed in South Carolina schools.
“The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) asks that all South Carolina public schools and districts implement the key mitigation strategies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control with fidelity,” the COVID-19 School Safety Protocol Feedback Form states.
It stresses that face masks must be worn while riding school buses and when entering a school, moving through the halls, during carpool and bus drop-off or pickup, and “when social distancing is not possible or optimal.”
“Student face coverings may be removed upon teacher or administrator direction while in the classroom or during special activities outside the classroom,” the form states.
