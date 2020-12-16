Police: 1 injured after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has injured after a shooting in Florence, according to police.
Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to the 600 block of Brunson Street in reference to a shooting at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt.
Authorities later learned a victim had been dropped off at a hospital with an injury related to the shooting. Brandt added the victim’s injures are not reported to be life-threatening.
FPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191.
