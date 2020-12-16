PETA continues its fight against Waccatee Zoo with a holiday twist

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is continuing its fight to shut down a Myrtle Beach zoo they call the “worst roadside zoo in the United States.”
The group has now added a holiday twist. According to a press release, PETA sent the Waccatee Zoo 11 bags of coal.
Members of the organization said each has the name, picture and stories of the animals they say are suffering at the facility.
The pictures include a tiger named Lila, who was at the center of an investigation involving Horry County police back in March of this year.
Officers conducted a site visit and say they’ve interviewed several people including the owner of the Waccatee Zoo and the veterinarian caring for Lila.
The USDA is the primary agency investigating the complaints and has been investigating the facility.
PETA is asking that all animals at the facility be sent to facilities where they “can experience peace on Earth at last.”
