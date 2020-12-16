NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Grand Strand, Pee Dee 2021 athletes sign letters of intent

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A number of local athletes across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee put pen to paper on Wednesday to kick off the early signing period. Congratulations to all of our local athletes who signed today! Their names are listed below.
Dillon High School
Avery Hewitt – Football – Campbell (NC)
Ahmari-Huggins Bruce – Football – Louisville
Green Sea Floyds High School
Jaquan Dixon – Football – Georgia State – will sign on Monday, Dec. 21
Lamar High School
Anthony Walton – Football – Coastal Carolina
Heidi Anderson – Softball – Florence Darlington Tech
Myrtle Beach High School
JJ Jones – Football – North Carolina
Tre Baker – Football – Limestone
West Florence High School
Nykelius Johnson – Football – Virginia Tech
