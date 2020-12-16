NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Grand Strand, Pee Dee 2021 athletes sign letters of intent

By Gabe McDonald | December 16, 2020 at 11:39 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 11:39 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A number of local athletes across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee put pen to paper on Wednesday to kick off the early signing period. Congratulations to all of our local athletes who signed today! Their names are listed below.

Dillon High School

Avery Hewitt – Football – Campbell (NC)

Ahmari-Huggins Bruce – Football – Louisville

Green Sea Floyds High School

Jaquan Dixon – Football – Georgia State – will sign on Monday, Dec. 21

Lamar High School

Anthony Walton – Football – Coastal Carolina

Heidi Anderson – Softball – Florence Darlington Tech

Myrtle Beach High School

JJ Jones – Football – North Carolina

Tre Baker – Football – Limestone

West Florence High School

Nykelius Johnson – Football – Virginia Tech

