Lawsuit: Loris nursing home’s negligence lead to ‘facility-wide illness’ and deaths

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A lawsuit was filed last week against Loris Rehab and Nursing Center following the death of a resident earlier this year.
The lawsuit, filed by Hughey Law Firm states 80-year-old Eartha Wells passed away after contracting a communicable disease while in the care of the nursing home.
Attorney Brad Banyas said Wells passed away on May 1 and claims she contracted COVID-19 at the facility shortly before her passing.
The lawsuit alleges the nursing home was negligent, careless and reckless in their care of Wells.
It also states the nursing home failed to institute proper infection control measures through the facility which “lead to facility-wide illness and multiple resident deaths.”
Banyas told WMBF News a staff member who exhibited symptoms and had a temperature after a family member tested positive for COVID-19 was not allowed to go home after informing supervisors.
Banyas also claims multiple staff members entered Wells’ room without wearing masks and did not follow PPE protocols.
Hughey Law Firm specializes in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, but this is their first lawsuit involving a COVID-19-related death.
Banyas said they’ve received many complaints about similar situations in South Carolina, and may file other lawsuits throughout the state.
