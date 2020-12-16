Georgetown Co. organizes webinar in preparation for COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials say they will host a webinar detailing what people need to know before getting the coronavirus vaccine.
The Georgetown County Chamber says they invite everyone to join a a virtual presentation by Tidelands Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Gerald Harmon and Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar.
With a COVID-19 vaccine on the way, health officials say it’s important to learn about the new vaccine, its safety and its effectiveness.
People can get answers to their questions, along with tips on how to separate vaccine fact from fiction, health officials say.
The webinar is free and open to the public and registration not required, the county says.
Health officials say people can access the webinar over zoom, or call in to the meeting at 301-715-8592 and use Webinar ID: 993 8339 1132.
