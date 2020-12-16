Fourth suspect arrested in connection to September shooting in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people hurt in Conway earlier this year.
Jail records show Regenald Evans Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday. He had been wanted in connection to a September shooting on the 1100 block of Boundary Street, according to the Conway Police Department.
Police said shots were fired into an apartment and a vehicle parked in front of the residence on Sept. 22. Two people inside the apartment were injured in the gunfire.
Three other suspects, Anquon Smoot, Jahnyshia Dozier and Perry Taylor, have also been arrested since the incident.
Authorities said Taylor was arrested after a traffic stop by the South Carolina Highway Patrol during a traffic stop on Nov. 24. Smoot and Dozier were both taken into custody earlier this month.
Evans, Smoot and Taylor are each charged with five counts of attempted murder. All three are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Dozier was charged as an accessory to a felony charge but has since posted bail of $25,000.
