Florence County man faces over a dozen child sexual exploitation charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man is now in custody, facing over a dozen child sexual exploitation charges.
The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday the arrest of Terry Jenkins Matthews, Jr., of Johnsonville. A press release from the office states Matthews is facing 14 charges linked to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Investigators with the attorney general’s office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the investigation, in which they state Matthews distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Officials said the ICAC Task Force made the arrest with deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 10. Online records show Matthews was booked into the Florence County Detention Center the next day.
Matthews is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment on each count.
Online records also show Matthews was additionally booked on a stolen weapons charge.
Matthews is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $21,000 surety bond.
The attorney general’s office will prosecute the case.
