FIRST ALERT: Soggy day ahead, clearing out to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cool and wet start to the day with temperatures in the 40s this morning and those scattered showers moving through the area. As you head out the door, the rain chances will not let up today. In fact, we will see rain chances at 80% today with off and on showers continuing throughout the day and our high temperatures occurring around lunchtime.
Highs today will reach the upper 50s around the beaches where winds will come more out of the east, wrapping in slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the Pee Dee will be cold and stay cold today under mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and northerly winds keeping highs in the mid 40s!
The coverage of the showers today will not be a total washout with rain over the next 12 hours but those showers will continue to be off and on throughout the day, making for a pretty nasty Wednesday forecast. As we head into the evening hours, the cold front will pass through and clouds will begin to clear out. In return, we will see our temperatures drop into the mid-upper 30s to start the day on Thursday with sunshine back in the forecast for the end of the week.
