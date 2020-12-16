FIRST ALERT: Soggy day ahead, clearing out to end the week

The coverage of the showers today will not be a total washout with rain over the next 12 hours but those showers will continue to be off and on throughout the day, making for a pretty nasty Wednesday forecast. As we head into the evening hours, the cold front will pass through and clouds will begin to clear out. In return, we will see our temperatures drop into the mid-upper 30s to start the day on Thursday with sunshine back in the forecast for the end of the week.