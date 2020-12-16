FIRST ALERT: Rain ends but cool temperatures remain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain and clouds will gradually give way to clearing skies and a lingering chill.
Areas of mist and light rain will continue at times through the evening but will taper off later tonight. Skies will slowly start to clear by daybreak Thursday as temperatures drop into the upper 30s inland to around 40 at the beach.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze at times. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s.
Another shot of colder weather will arrive on Friday with afternoon temperatures only reaching the upper 40s.
The weekend will start out cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s under mostly clear skies. Saturday afternoon’s temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with abundant sunshine.
Sunday will see a continued warm up with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 but skies will turn mostly cloudy through the day with a few showers likely by the late afternoon and evening.
The next big weather maker arrives Monday with another chance of rain through the day.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.