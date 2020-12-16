Distribution starts Wednesday for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The time has come for families to pick up all the community has given.
Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Angel Tree families will pick up their boxes with an appointment with The Salvation Army. This year’s pick-up is also contactless so families will not even have to leave their cars.
“We want to try to make people feel as comfortable as they possibly can,” Salvation Army’s Jerry Williams said. “That’s why we’ve decided to do a contactless-type of system where they check-in in their car and then they pull up, we load it in their car and then they drive off.”
Williams said this year some requests from the children were different, including a desk or a chair to help with doing school work from home.
If people still want to help, visit the WMBF News Operation Rescue Christmas link here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.