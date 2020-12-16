DHEC’s Dr. Linda Bell on getting vaccinated: ‘I’ll be among the first waiting in line’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the state’s leading figures in the fight against the coronavirus, is now calling on South Carolinians to step up during the vaccine process.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell issued a statement on Wednesday about the first vaccines that have made it to South Carolina and local hospitals. She said she understands the struggles that many have faced to get to this point.
“The road in our fight against COVID-19 has been long, and it hasn’t been easy. Many of us have already made significant sacrifices. South Carolinians have lost their loved ones to this deadly disease, others have lost their jobs and their livelihoods. We haven’t yet reached the end of this long road, but I have great hope now with the arrival of the first vaccines in our state,” Bell said.
She also called on South Carolinians take a step back and make sure the most vulnerable population receives the vaccine first.
Bell added that it could take months before enough of the state’s population and is vaccinated and will allow for some changes to the current safety practices. But in the meantime, she said that South Carolinians must continue to wear masks, social distance, wash your hands and avoid group gatherings.
She said that she understands that many people are skeptical about the vaccine, and understands why. But she assures residents that the development of the vaccine has been safe and studies show it is effective. Bell hopes that when the time comes, people will join her in getting vaccinated.
“We now have the ability to do our part to protect ourselves and others to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated. When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated,” Bell said. “I encourage every South Carolinian who’s able to get the vaccine — when it’s their turn — to roll up their sleeves with me and get it. Together, we can defeat this invisible enemy that has held us hostage in 2020.”
