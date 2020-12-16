DHEC’s Dr. Linda Bell on getting vaccinated: ‘I’ll be among the first waiting in line’

“We now have the ability to do our part to protect ourselves and others to end this pandemic by getting vaccinated. When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated,” Bell said. “I encourage every South Carolinian who’s able to get the vaccine — when it’s their turn — to roll up their sleeves with me and get it. Together, we can defeat this invisible enemy that has held us hostage in 2020.”