DHEC provides information on how people will know they’re eligible for vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has revealed some of the plans they have in place to alert the public when they’re eligible for the vaccine.
WMBF News, along with many of our viewers, have asked how South Carolinians will know when they are eligible for the vaccine.
DHEC posted an update Wednesday afternoon on its vaccine distribution page that states:
“DHEC and its partners have plans in development of notifying the public when and how the vaccine is available to them. This includes traditional forms of public notification – news release, website and social media updates – as well as public service announcements; print, radio and TV ads, community-level outreach, direct mailers and other forms of outreach to ensure South Carolinians know when it’s their time to receive vaccine. Health care providers will also notify their patients.”
South Carolina is currently in Phase 1-A, which includes critical healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities.
The agency added that there is not a website for people to go to and register to get the vaccine.
WMBF Investigates reporter Madison Martin is continuing to answer your questions in her Forging Ahead series. She’s holding a virtual town hall at 8 p.m. Thursday, where she will be talking with a leader from DHEC and a local medical expert about the vaccine.
She will be asking about the transition process to different phases and how people will know what phase they fall under. You can watch the virtual town hall on our website, Facebook Live and your favorite streaming device, such as Roku or AppleTV.
