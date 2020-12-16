DHEC: Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C., 42 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 2,424 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 241,471 and those who have died to 4,444, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 11,786, and the percent positive was 20.6%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,174 inpatient hospital beds, 8,968 are in use for a 80.26% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,046 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 261 are in the ICU and 111 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.