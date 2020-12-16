1 dead after truck collides with ATV in Georgetown County, troopers say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a wreck involving an ATV in Georgetown County.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Big Dam Swamp Road near Big Lake Drive.
Tidwell said only a Cushman ATV and a Ford F-150 were both traveling south on Big Dam Swamp Road at the time of the incident. He added that the rider of the ATV was traveling southbound in a northbound lane, but was hit by the truck while attempting to get back in the correct lane.
The ATV then ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned. The rider of the ATV died as a result of the crash, according to Tidwell.
The driver of the F-150 was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
