Crews called to crash involving vehicle, cow in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a collision early Wednesday morning involving a vehicle and a cow in Loris, first responders said.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened in the area of Green Sea Road and Hux Road.
The people inside the vehicle were not injured, firefighters said. The cow died as a result of the collision, according to the HCFR.
“With much of Horry County being rural farmland, there is always the possibility of animal life in and around the roadways, and we ask motorists to drive as carefully as possible,” an HCFR Facebook post stated.
