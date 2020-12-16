Chauncey the Chanticleer bobblehead now on sale

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Supporters of Coastal Carolina football can now get their hands on a new collectible to commemorate the Chanticleers’ historic 2020 season.
Collectible company FOCO announced it is accepting pre-orders for a Chauncey the Chanticleer bobblehead. The piece features the mascot draped in the team’s “Turnover Cloak,” worn whenever the defense comes up with a turnover. Chauncey is also holding a sword featured in the celebration.
The team’s logo is on the base, and FOCO said all bobbleheads are handcrafted and hand-painted.
Units are scheduled to ship no later than March 15, 2021, according to FOCO’s website.
