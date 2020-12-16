Chauncey the Chanticleer bobblehead now on sale

A look at the Chauncey the Chanticleer bobblehead, made by FOCO. (Source: FOCO)
By Michael Owens | December 16, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 4:43 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Supporters of Coastal Carolina football can now get their hands on a new collectible to commemorate the Chanticleers’ historic 2020 season.

Collectible company FOCO announced it is accepting pre-orders for a Chauncey the Chanticleer bobblehead. The piece features the mascot draped in the team’s “Turnover Cloak,” worn whenever the defense comes up with a turnover. Chauncey is also holding a sword featured in the celebration.

The team’s logo is on the base, and FOCO said all bobbleheads are handcrafted and hand-painted.

Units are scheduled to ship no later than March 15, 2021, according to FOCO’s website.

