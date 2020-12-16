Charges dropped against psychologist accused of not paying taxes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Charges have been dismissed against a man accused last year of failing to report over $780,000 of income.
According to court documents, four counts of failure to pay taxes, file a tax return and keep records levied against Leonard Goldschmidt were dismissed, nolle prossed, or the defendant was found not guilty on May 19, 2020.
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Revenue also confirmed the charges were dismissed.
