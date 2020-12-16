CCU extends head football coach Chadwell’s contract through 2027

“I appreciate the commitment and support from Dr. DeCenzo, Joe Moglia, Dr. Benson, and our administration as we continue to build this program,” said Chadwell in a statement. “I am thankful for our coaching staff, support staff, and our players for believing in our vision and trusting what we are building here at Coastal Carolina. My family and I love this University and community and are excited to be a part of Teal Nation for years to come.”