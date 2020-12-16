CCU extends head football coach Chadwell’s contract through 2027

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s head football coach is here to stay.
According to the university, it has extended its contract with coach Jamey Chadwell through the 2027 season.
Recently named the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year and selected to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watch list earlier this season, Chadwell has led the Chants to an 11-0 overall mark thus far this year, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record and CCU’s first appearance in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, a release stated.
That championship game sees the Chanticleers face off against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers have been ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.
CCU is currently ranked No. 9 in the AP poll.
“I appreciate the commitment and support from Dr. DeCenzo, Joe Moglia, Dr. Benson, and our administration as we continue to build this program,” said Chadwell in a statement. “I am thankful for our coaching staff, support staff, and our players for believing in our vision and trusting what we are building here at Coastal Carolina. My family and I love this University and community and are excited to be a part of Teal Nation for years to come.”
