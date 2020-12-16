Carolina-Clemson rivalry collectible bobblehead goes on sale

The football rivalry game was dubbed the Palmetto Bowl in 2014, and Clemson has won the last six meetings. The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, which started in 1896. In baseball, the teams have played 321 times in what has been called “college baseball’s most heated rivalry” with Clemson holding a 179-140-2 advantage. The rivalry is also heated on the basketball court, with the South Carolina men leading the all-time series, 91-79, while the Clemson women hold a slim 33-32 edge.