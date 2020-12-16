Authorities investigating after two dogs found ‘severely malnourished’ in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Charges could be forthcoming after two dogs were found underfed in Marion County earlier this week, according to authorities.
Marion County Animal Control Officer Fletcher Estes said he was patrolling areas just outside the city limits of Mullins on Tuesday when he spotted two dogs chained to trees behind a residence.
According to Estes, he investigated further and discovered two pit bulls “severely malnourished” that were tied up with log chains.
Estes said he made contact with the owner, who surrendered the dogs. The animal control officer said the pit bulls were placed in the care of the Marion County Animal Shelter.”
“They seem to be doing fair,” Estes said.
He added the investigation is continuing and charges could be brought.
“This is something that we won’t tolerate in the county of Marion, and we will be urging all residents to be vigilant of their surroundings. When you see something like this, we want you to report it,” Estes said.
