Some area school districts opt out of rapid COVID-19 testing, others finalizing process

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County School District has opted not to participate in rapid COVID-19 testing for students sponsored by the state.
Officials with other school districts that are open to rapid testing day said they’re still waiting to receive their supply.
Members of Florence School District One said they’re working with the state Department of Education and the Department of Health and Environmental Control to finalize the process.
District leaders said they’re reviewing the training process for school nurses and how to best use the tests.
Georgetown County School leaders said they have the kits but aren’t using them at this time.
They said they picked them up in case they need the tests in the future.
Fourteen districts, including Horry County Schools and Marlboro County Schools, decided not to use the test kits.
In November, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order that gives DHEC the authority to implement its school testing program.
The federal government is providing states with rapid testing kits, and over 220,000 of them are allocated for South Carolina public schools, but that number may increase.
The tests will be given to symptomatic students, teachers and other staff. The results will be available in 15 minutes.
McMaster added that it would be up to the parent or guardian to decide if they want their child to be tested and a consent form will be required before a child can be tested.
