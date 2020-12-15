Report: Teen hit in face with rock thrown from Florence overpass

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A 15-year-old was injured after a rock thrown from an overpass went through the windshield of the car he was riding in, authorities said.
According to a report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Dec. 10 on the area of the East McIver Road overpass in Florence.
The teen was taken to the hospital and at the time was unconscious, authorities. No other information on his condition was immediately available.
Another woman told authorities her vehicle was struck on the windshield by a rock.
The driver of a semi-trailer said his truck was also struck by debris. According to the report, he told law enforcement he saw two young juveniles throwing objects from the overpass.
No one was found on the overpass when authorities conducted a search, the report stated.
