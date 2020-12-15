Police: Suspected package thief near Aynor was seasonal UPS contractor correcting mistake

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – He wasn’t a “grinch,” but rather someone trying to fix a mistake.
Surveillance video spotted a man coming up to a porch along Pee Dee Highway near Aynor and taking packages.
That video was shared by the Horry County Police Department Monday evening on its social media platforms.
On Tuesday morning, the HCPD posted an update stating the person was determined to be a seasonal contractor with UPS who mistakenly delivered packages to a wrong address and was attempting to correct the mistake.
“The correction was caught on surveillance video. It is believed that no crime took place,” the HCPD tweeted.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.