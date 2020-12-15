New ‘retro style’ restaurant could be coming to the Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant could be coming to the Market Common soon.
Earlier this month, the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board reviewed plans for Shine Restaurant, which would be located at 1229 Shine Avenue in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach.
The building currently there used to be a special weapons training building as part of the Myrtle Beach Air Force base.
Architect Michael Walker addressed the board virtually and said the existing building would mostly be used as a kitchen, while the dining area would be outdoors.
The outdoor area would have three food trucks parked in the grass for people to approach. There would also be an addition to the building that would serve as a bar area.
Walker said the owner of the restaurant is also the owner of Co Sushi at the Market Common.
Attempts to reach the owner by WMBF News were unsuccessful.
People who live near the proposed restaurant are excited about the possibility.
“Market Common has quite a few restaurants, but we’re always welcoming new ones,” Goldie Watkins said.
Mike Filipic is also excited about the potential new restaurant.
“We would support another one that might have a little bit different food,” he said. “Any restaurant that has a bar and a cocktail area, the crowd here enjoys possibly walking down and socializing and having another area to socialize in.”
Plans for the restaurant will go before the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board again on Thursday.
