Multi-day operation targeting shoplifters leads to several arrests in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have teamed up with loss prevention professionals to target shoplifters in the city.
During a multi-day operation, officers identified and targeted shoplifters at retail stores, which led to several arrests.
“This operation is the first in an ongoing partnership and continued initiative,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “This crime impacts our City considerably. We will continue to hold those accountable by working with our community business partners, our law enforcement partners, and our Intelligence Unit. If you see something, say something.”
The following people were arrested during the operation:
- Aaron Chandler, 31 of Conway was charged with one count of shoplifting.
- Bianca Lynn Alonso, 39 of Little River was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
- Brittany Erin Burgess 34 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of shoplifting.
- Christopher Lloyd Williams, 40 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of possession of a narcotic in schedule one and schedule two, shoplifting and possession of less than one gram of Methamphetamine.
- Kasey Renee Cooper, 27 of Kingston, PS was charged with one count of possession of less than one gram of Methamphetamine.
- Michael Joseph Kubacki, 53 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses.
- Nash Matthew Woods, 40 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of shoplifting.
- Tanner Chance Mann, 22 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of possession of less than one gram of Methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a narcotic in schedule one and schedule two.
- Carmen Annie Martinez, 36 of Myrtle Beach was charged with one count of possession of other controlled substance in schedule one to five and one count of possession with intent to distribute on schedule two.
Anyone with information that could help investigators target shoplifters, you’re asked to call 843-918-1382 or Detective Tyndall at 843-918-1486 or email the Intel Unit at intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.