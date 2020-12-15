McLeod Health begins vaccinating employees against COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - McLeod Health is the latest area hospital to receive its initial doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials with the Florence hospital said they’ll vaccinate a group of three employees Tuesday afternoon.
This comes after five employees at Conway Medical Center were given their first doses of the vaccine on Monday. Staff members continued to be vaccinated on Tuesday.
