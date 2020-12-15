Local residents keep eye on healthcare workers as they decide whether to get COVID-19 vaccine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As hospitals across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Region continue to provide the Pfizer vaccine to frontline health workers, people last in line for the dosage are keeping a close eye on the process.
Several people told our news team they’re continuing to unpack lots of new vaccine information they’ve been seeing in the news, while also watching to see how medical workers respond to taking the dosage.
On Monday afternoon, Conway Medical Center was one of the first hospitals in the state to provide the vaccine to workers. Then on Tuesday, McLeod Regional Medical Center joined the list.
CMC confirmed that the first healthcare workers that took the vaccine on Monday are experiencing ‘zero’ side effects from the vaccine.
“Those of us that have taken the vaccine, we’ve read the science,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer for CMC. “We’re comfortable with the science. We wouldn’t put it into our bodies if we didn’t think it was safe. It looks like the initial studies on this one is 95% effective. No vaccine is 100% but the initial figures on this one looks pretty good.”
For some people, seeing the frontline workers taking the dosages first is bringing them a bit more comfort. While others said they just don’t know how they feel about the vaccine yet.
“I think it’s a good [thing] the doctors are taking it,” said South Carolina resident Bhananjay Nikam. “I would definitely want to.”
“It doesn’t make me feel any safer getting the [vaccine] and [I’m not] going to change my mind,” said Horry County resident Ashlie Heilig. “Every single person around me can get it, nobody can get it, I don’t care, I’m not changing my mind. I see no point if there’s some chance I can get sick in the long run.”
Some people said seeing frontline workers take the first step by getting the vaccine dosage, was a pivotal moment. Because it’s now giving them reassurance and confidence to take it, whenever that day comes.
“Makes me more comfortable,” said Travice Thurman who works in South Carolina. “I think over time, I’m definitely not going to be jumping through hoops to be the first one to take it, but yeah over time, I think so.”
“Makes me feel safe to take it if the doctors are taking it,” said South Carolina resident Kalpid Vadnerkar. “It means they trust it.”
A tourist who didn’t want to provide their full name stated, “I’m comfortable with taking it in the future, if it’s best for [the health workers] then it’s probably best for us.”
Richardson said his staff wants to be fully transparent and show the community how the vaccine process works. When people see images of frontline workers taking the dosages, he wants people to understand this is how the workers are standing by their commitment to keep the community healthy and safe during this pandemic .
“We want our providers to be healthy‚” Richardson said. “In order for us to continue to take care of the community, we have to stay healthy and hopefully not contract this sickness.”
McLeod Regional Medical Center Corporate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dale Lusk said most people fall into three categories for how they process the vaccination process and seeing workers take the doses.
The first category he said are people who want the vaccine as soon as they can get it. Group two are people who don’t want to take the vaccine at all. Group three are the watchers, the people looking to see how people respond to the vaccine doses.
Lusk said because enough people fall into one of those three categories, there may not be a huge rush of people to get the vaccine when it becomes widely available. But until that day comes, Lusk is asking people to be informed about the vaccine and to understand the resources it took to have a dosage that combats COVID-19.
“We feel like we have something that can tackle the virus from a prevention and on-going basis,” Lusk said. “A lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of brainpower, a lot of physical, a lot of money has been put towards developing a very safe and effective vaccine. I’m excited that it’s here. I want people to know, there are no shortcuts that have been taken with the development.”
