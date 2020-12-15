Grand Strand, Pee Dee doctors stress ‘masking up’ and ‘backing up six feet’ during vaccine distribution process

”The transmission of this [virus] is almost always silent and undetected,” said Dr. Dale Lusk, corporate chief medical officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center. “The virus is real rampant right now. We’re in the season where we tend to gather as family and friends a lot. It’s colder weather some of the days which means we tend to be inside with more people. The vaccine is going to help us out in the future, not today and not right when you get it. It takes a while for your body to set up those defenses and it’s still very important to continue even after you’ve gotten the vaccine to practice those measures and keep from spreading the disease, such as washing your hands, wearing your masks and socially distancing.”