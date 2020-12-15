Florence doctor arrested, charged for unlawfully distributing prescriptions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence doctor was booked into jail early Tuesday morning after she was accused of illegally distributing prescription medications.
The investigation began in January into Dr. Misty Lee, a podiatrist in Florence.
Arrest warrants show that in January, Lee unlawfully issued a prescription for hydrocodone. Then in June and July, she was accused of illegally writing a prescription for phentermine, which is a drug commonly used for weight loss.
The arrest warrants state that the prescriptions were dispensed “outside of a bona-fide practitioner-patient relationship and outside the scope of podiatry.”
She faces a few drug possession charges.
The Florence County Detention Center shows that she was in jail for a couple of hours before being released to the streets on a personal recognizance bond.
