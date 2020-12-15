First healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Horry County experiencing ‘zero side effects’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - After being among the first vaccinated against COVID-19 in Horry County, Conway Medical Center employees said they’re doing just fine.
On Monday morning, CMC received its first allocation of the Pfizer vaccine - 975 doses, contained in vials within a small box that is stored securely in an ultra-cold freezer. By the afternoon, five frontline healthcare workers received their first doses of the vaccine.
On Tuesday, CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd shared that all five employees were at work and were “feeling zero side effects, except for some injection site tenderness.”
CMC says their employee vaccinations continue. Over 100 employees have already registered to receive their first dose. Recipients must return in 21 days to receive their second dose.
“We are still in the middle of all of this, and vaccines are not the silver bullet; they are the first step to us recovering from this,” said Angela Williford, vice president of quality for Conway Medical Center. “We certainly want people to continue their social distancing and wearing of masks, whether they’ve received the vaccine or not. So please help us keep everyone safe until we have enough vaccines and enough arms.”
CMC said they think it will take about two weeks to vaccinate with the first allotment of 975 doses. They hope to receive the same number of doses next week.
