FIRST ALERT: Shower return tonight, steady rain Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we head into the rest of our Tuesday night, scattered showers will begin to develop. These will be mostly isolated, as the heavier rain begins to work in tomorrow morning. Overnight lows won’t cool down much either, thanks to winds shifting from out of the southwest ushering in warm and moist air.
Tomorrow we can expect off and on widespread showers and breezy winds at times as well. The moderate showers will begin into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning, giving way to a messy morning commute. An 80% chance of rain is in the forecast for tomorrow.
By tomorrow afternoon, most shower chances will begin to taper off. We’ll stay mostly dry through the end of the week and even into Saturday. Sunday brings the return of a few showers, with a 30% chance of rain anticipated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.