FIRST ALERT: Clear Tuesday, rain chances increase tonight into Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to a clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s this morning as you step out the door.
Highs today will remain cool under partly cloudy skies. We will reach the lower 50s today in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Clouds will begin to increase later tonight and into Wednesday as our next low pressure system works into the Carolinas.
Rain chances will begin to increase after sunset tonight but remain scattered through most of the overnight hours. By the early morning hours tomorrow, rain chances will become widespread, along with breezy winds throughout the morning. We will hold onto these shower chances off and on throughout the day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s on the beaches and the upper 40s in the Pee Dee. By the time the rain ends on Wednesday, most locations will pick up on half an inch to an inch of rain. That rain will end Wednesday night and we will begin to clear through Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.