FIRST ALERT: Clear Tuesday, rain chances increase tonight into Wednesday

Rain chances will begin to increase after sunset tonight but remain scattered through most of the overnight hours. By the early morning hours tomorrow, rain chances will become widespread, along with breezy winds throughout the morning. We will hold onto these shower chances off and on throughout the day on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s on the beaches and the upper 40s in the Pee Dee. By the time the rain ends on Wednesday, most locations will pick up on half an inch to an inch of rain. That rain will end Wednesday night and we will begin to clear through Thursday and Friday.