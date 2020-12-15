Dillon High football coach Jackie Hayes stepping down after nearly 30 years

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The “winningest coach at Dillon High School” is stepping down after a storied career.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to be the head football coach at Dillon High School,” Wildcats coach Jackie Hayes said in a statement.
During 29 years as head coach, Hayes finishes with an overall record of 336-56, 29 winning seasons and seven state titles, among other accomplishments.
“To the players, I hope that I have made half the impact in your lives as you have made on mine,” Hayes said.
