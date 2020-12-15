Darlington County school board votes to suspend all athletic activities through holiday break

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Board of Education was forced to make a tough decision during its meeting Monday night.
School board leaders voted to suspend all athletic activities in the district from Dec. 21 to Jan. 11, 2021. This includes practices, condition and any games/matches.
The decision is all in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.
The consideration comes a little more than a week after a girls basketball player at Darlington High School tested positive for the virus.
Both varsity and JV teams were then forced to cancel last week’s scheduled games against Myrtle Beach due to players and coaches entering quarantine.
