Conway police arrest suspect in connection with theft of packages from porches

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody in connection with the theft of packages from porches in the Conway area.
According to information from the Conway Police Department, the thefts happened on Dec. 8 in the Longs Avenue and Highway 813 area of Conway.
Authorities have charged 40-year-old Nash Woods with petit larceny, third or subsequent offense.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Woods remains in jail Tuesday morning under a $5,000 bond
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.