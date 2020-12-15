Conway High School girl’s varsity, boy’s JV basketball teams forced to quarantine

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two more high school teams are currently in quarantine due to COVID-19.
Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools, confirmed that Conway High School’s girl’s varsity and boy’s JV basketball teams have had to quarantine.
She added that both teams can return to school on Dec. 21.
Bourcier said the girl’s varsity team is in quarantine because a COVID-19 positive person was in close contact with the team, and a player on the boy’s JV team tested positive for the virus.
WMBF News has asked if it was a team member or a staff member that tested positive for COVID-19. We’re waiting on a response.
This comes after the school district revealed that North Myrtle Beach’s varsity basketball and football teams were in quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The players on the varsity basketball team will be allowed to return to school on Dec. 22, while the football team will be out of quarantine on Dec. 24 so they will return to class after the holiday break.
