Chase for a Championship: CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell talks coaching journey, Grayson McCall, weekly themes

“It’s something we want to do each week to go with the theme of who we’re playing and maybe what we’re going through as a team,” Chadwell said of the themes. “Some of the best words we’ve ever had was when we were 3-8 and 3-7 and just trying to get them to understand what you’re about. This year when you’re winning maybe sometimes you don’t think they’re as important but I think when you’re going through the run we are, you want something that just brings them all the same message and that’s why we try to do it and it’s been successful for us.”