CCU’s Jamey Chadwell named AFCA FBS Regional Coach of the Year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been a historic season for Coastal Carolina’s head football coach and his undefeated team, but now Jamey Chadwell has another reason to celebrate.
The 2020 Werner Ladder American Football Coach Association FBS announced on Tuesday its Regional Coach of the Year winners, and Chadwell was on that list.
CCU CHANTICLEERS | More on the team’s historic season
Chadwell, the Region 2 winner, was joined by Indiana’s Tom Allen, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Marshall’s Doc Holliday and San Jose State’s Brent Brennan.
The honor comes as Chadwell leads the Chanticleers to an undefeated season, an appearance in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, and also the first time the team has been ranked by the Associated Press or the Coaches Polls.
The is the second time that Chadwell has received the honor. His first regional honor came at the FCS level in 2013 when he led Charleston Southern to a 12-3 record.
The AFCA will announce the National Coach of the Year on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, during a virtual convention.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.