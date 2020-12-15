CCU defensive coordinator Chad Staggs tabbed a Broyles Award semifinalist

In his second year at CCU, Staggs’ defense ranks in the top 40 nationally in 12 statistical categories including second in turnovers forced (22), third in interceptions (14), 16th in scoring defense (18.7 ppg), 18th in fumbles recovered (8), 19th in sacks per game (3.00), 20th in fourth-down conversion percentage defense (40.0 percent), 25th in passing efficiency defense (118.31), 28th in total defense (340.7 ypg), 31st in passing yards allowed (202.8 ypg), 36th in defensive touchdowns (1), and 39th in both rushing yards allowed (137.9 ypg) and third-down conversion percentage defense (37.4 percent).