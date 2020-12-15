Carolina Forest long-term care facility prepares for first round of Pfizer vaccinations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Frontline healthcare workers have been rolling up their sleeves to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina, and next up will be residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
Long-term care facilities in South Carolina have the opportunity to receive vaccination services from CVS and Walgreens. It’s part of an agreement with the federal government for the two pharmacy chains to vaccinate nursing home residents across the country through a voluntary program.
“The program provides end-to-end management of the COVID-19 vaccination process, including cold-chain management, on-site vaccination and fulfillment of reporting requirements,” according to DHEC’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Brightwater, a retirement community in Carolina Forest, will receive its first round of vaccines sometime next week. It’s just waiting on a call from CVS pharmacy for the details.
In the meantime, management put together a timeline for how the vaccines will be distributed in the Brightwater community, which includes three vaccine clinics.
“We are anticipating and expecting this first clinic will take place early or mid next week,” said Brightwater Executive Director Michael Fink.
Fink said CVS will bring the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the retirement community for the clinic.
From there, they plan to have two more clinics over the next two months, for a total of three, to distribute both doses of the vaccine to all staff and residents.
After all three clinics, Fink expects operations to return back to normal.
“I know it’s been very challenging, difficult, demanding, however you want to say it, for both parties, family members and members,” said Fink. “I’m excited for them to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Fink said CVS will tell management how many doses are available, then will determine who gets it in the first clinic next week. He said it could be between 30 and 60 days after the first clinic that both doses, and all three clinics, are complete.
At that point, families can visit loved ones freely, and Bridgewater residents can visit their families outside the complex.
“Once this vaccination arrives, I think the whole community will return to normal, and we’re excited for that,” said Fink.
Fink said the retirement community is not requiring staff or residents to get the vaccination at this point, just highly recommending it.
He said they’ll continue to follow CDC guidance on that front.
