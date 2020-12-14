Woman arrested, accused of assaulting two Florence County deputies

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence woman was charged after allegedly assaulting two deputies following a traffic crash.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kellie Nicole Hopkins was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with assault on a police officer, third-degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Hopkins was released from jail the same day on a $10,000 surety bond.
Authorities said deputies were called to assist the Florence City Police Department with a disorderly female at the scene of a traffic crash near Darlington Street and Holloway Drive in Florence around 11:25 a.m. Friday.
Hopkins allegedly acted disorderly and refused multiple commands to calm down, a press release from the FCSO stated.
While trying to place Hopkins in handcuffs, she resisted arrest and assaulted two deputies before being secure, according to law enforcement.
