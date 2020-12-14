Suspect charged after man beaten to death with hammer in Florence County, authorities say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that turned deadly over the weekend in Florence County.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1300 block of Olanta Highway in Effingham at 11:25 a.m. Saturday for a reported assault.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 56-year-old Bobby Carl Gainey, of Cheraw. The man was attacked with a hammer, according to the coroner’s office.
Investigators have charged 39-year-old Joseph Lee McFadden, of Effingham, with murder. The suspect is alleged to have repeatedly struck the victim with a hammer following an argument.
McFadden is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.