South Carolina, Clemson men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina has had yet another game postponed due to COVID-19.
The Gamecocks’ men’s basketball team was scheduled to take on the Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Officials say the game will be rescheduled, but that date is yet to be determined.
The school did not specify whether it was a player, coach, other staff member or combination thereof who tested positive for the virus. But this is not the first game postponed because of positive cases.
Carolina last played at Houston on Dec. 5.
“(It’s) hard to get this virus under control, because it’s uncontrollable,” Coach Frank Martin told WIS. “Patience is our most important ally right now.”
Their next game will be against South Carolina State on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena -- if it’s not postponed.
