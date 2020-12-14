S.C. Department of Education giving $84 million to public, special schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Education announced that it will provide $84,264,890 in additional federal Coronavirus Relief Fund funding to all public schools districts and special schools to support reopening efforts.
The funding can be used for four specific purposes, including safety measures and personal protective equipment, hiring of school nurses, hiring of staff to provide one on one instruction and support services for struggling students, and technology equipment to support online learning. The $84 million in CRF funding will be allocated to districts per pupil beginning this week, with an additional weighting applied to support students in poverty.
“Our teachers, nurses, and school staff have gone above and beyond to support students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “These funds are to be used to maintain and support their efforts to welcome additional students back safely for face to face instruction and meet the needs of those that are struggling both online and in the classroom.”
