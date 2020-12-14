Police: North Myrtle Beach man’s suspicious death in Georgia ruled a homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WMBF) – The Savannah Police Department has ruled a North Myrtle Beach man’s suspicious death has a homicide.
Officers were called on Friday to an unresponsive man in the 600 block of W. 34th Lane. When officers arrived, they determined the man had died and began investigating as a suspicious death.
The man was later identified as 29-year-old Ian Ferris of North Myrtle Beach.
Authorities determined his death to be a homicide after an autopsy was conducted Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
Detectives are following up on leads as they continue to investigate the homicide.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
