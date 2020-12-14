North Myrtle Beach HS varsity basketball, football teams quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach High School varsity basketball and varsity football teams are in quarantine.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the varsity basketball team had to quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The team will be allowed to return to school on Dec. 22.
A player on the varsity football team tested positive on Dec. 10, forcing the team to go into quarantine.
Bourcier clarified that this positive case was not related to the championship game, where a member of the A.C. Flora High School team tested positive. Bourcier said that the North Myrtle Beach High School team was not in close contact with the positive player.
She said that the team will be out of quarantine on Dec. 24 and can return to school after the holiday break.
