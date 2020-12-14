32nd Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be pick-up or delivery only this year

By Danyel Detomo | December 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 7:09 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Happening on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is the 32nd Annual Community Christmas Dinner. The meals are free to everyone and over 12,000 meals are being made.

Here are the locations for pick-up:

Christmas Eve-Trinity United Methodist Church, 10:30 AM– 12:30 PM ,201 South Rosemary Ave, Andrews, SC

Christmas Day-St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 10:30 AM– 1:30 PM, 3301 Hwy. 17 Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Christmas Day-Belin Memorial United Methodist Church 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM, 4182 Hwy 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29756

If you are interested in delivery: Call 843-781-1325

Call by December 22 for Christmas Eve delivery for the general Andrews area and

Call by December 23 for Christmas delivery in the Grand Strand general area.

