Myrtle Beach to start offering two-year parking decals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will begin offering two-year parking decals in the new year.
According to information from city officials, residents can begin applying for the new decals on Jan. 4 either in person at the Pavilion Parking Garage or online.
The decals are tied to the vehicle license plate and registration. Myrtle Beach offers parking decals to personal-use vehicles that are registered inside the city and on which city property taxes have been paid, a Facebook post stated.
Paid parking season returns on March 1, 2021. Decals will be good through Dec. 31, 2022.
